The biggest change that I have found with the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) is the use of a mask in the second stage of labour in a non-COVID-19 positive patient.
Coronavirus / Health
Isolation and anxiety: what it’s like giving birth during lockdown
Parents report a lot of concerns about having a child at times like this, beyond the obvious one of getting the virus and giving it to their unborn child.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.