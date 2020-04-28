Coronavirus Coronavirus Economy

What we can learn about the future of our economy by paying attention to the past

Implementation of a big business reform agenda after the crisis would lead to lower growth, more wage stagnation and more anger at business as it inflicts costs on the community.

(Image: AAP/Joel Carrett) What would the economy look like if “don’t waste the crisis” advocates of neoliberalism in business, the government and the media had their way?