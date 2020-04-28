What would the economy look like if “don’t waste the crisis” advocates of neoliberalism in business, the government and the media had their way?
What we can learn about the future of our economy by paying attention to the past
Implementation of a big business reform agenda after the crisis would lead to lower growth, more wage stagnation and more anger at business as it inflicts costs on the community.
