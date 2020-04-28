There’s another threat the world faces in the wake of coronavirus, one which is also dangerous, highly contagious and has the ability to overwhelm hospitals: superbugs.
Treating COVID-19 patients with antibiotics sparks fears of superbug pandemic
Naturally we've all been focused on the current viral crisis. But could our treatment of COVID-19 patients create a pandemic of bacterial disease?
