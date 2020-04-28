Tensions between Australia and China simmering throughout the pandemic have reached something of a flashpoint, with Beijing’s ambassador warning of a potential consumer boycott of Australia.
Coronavirus / World
What would a Chinese boycott of Australia mean for our economy?
A fundamental shift in Australia’s economic relationship with China is potentially dangerous, and it may be on the way.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.