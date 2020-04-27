Lego Masters continues to construct a solid base audience.

(Image: Nine Now)

Nine’s night as Lego Masters again dominated, though viewers turned right off 60 Minutes. LM averaged a very solid 1.548 million nationally, while 60 Minutes hit 871,000. The same happened last week. We can tell from that fall that LM attracts a very large group of young viewers and young families, not the codger group that tends to watch current affairs programs (like me) these days, a dying minority.