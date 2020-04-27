As Australians race to download the government's contact tracing app, it’s worth learning the lessons of what happened in Singapore...

Scott Morrison on a teleconference call with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (Image: AAP/POOL/Mick Tsikas)

When Australia announced it was developing a contact tracing app like Singapore, the city-state was leading the world in its fight against COVID-19. Now it’s well and truly not.