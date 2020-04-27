When Australia announced it was developing a contact tracing app like Singapore, the city-state was leading the world in its fight against COVID-19. Now it’s well and truly not.
Coronavirus / World
Singapore’s app didn’t stop a second wave. Will Australia’s?
As Australians race to download the government's contact tracing app, it’s worth learning the lessons of what happened in Singapore...
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.