Two weeks, two big lifelines thrown to Australia’s large media corporations. And for arts and entertainment, crushed by the COVID-19 shock? A deliberately crafted... nothing (at least at the federal level).
Coronavirus / Media
Morrison trashes the arts to save decaying media empires
This government has run to the rescue of News Corp, Seven West Media and Nine, while the arts industry careens toward a cliff.
