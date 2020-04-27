You gotta give credit to Scott Morrison -- while he may have botched Australia’s lockdown in both messaging and speed (even the virus-ridden UK locked down faster than Australia), he has been far more successful at taking credit for the results.
Coronavirus / Politics
Morrison wins the popularity contest despite incoherent policies
Scott Morrison's popularity skyrocketed in today's Newspoll. What gives?
