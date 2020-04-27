When I popped to the shop to get bread on Sunday morning, it was impossible to not notice the crowds. It could be that the impossibly glorious Sydney weather is just too much to resist. More likely it’s a sign that lockdown camaraderie is seriously on the wane.
Coronavirus / Politics
Inaction is not yet an action. The fight isn’t over yet — for us or the government
There's a growing sense of complacency as our curve continues to flatten. But Australia is not without some major problems...
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.