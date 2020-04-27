There's a growing sense of complacency as our curve continues to flatten. But Australia is not without some major problems...

Beachgoers at Coogee Beach in Sydney last week. (Image: AAP/Joel Carrett)

When I popped to the shop to get bread on Sunday morning, it was impossible to not notice the crowds. It could be that the impossibly glorious Sydney weather is just too much to resist. More likely it’s a sign that lockdown camaraderie is seriously on the wane.