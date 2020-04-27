Exceptionally candid and compelling, A Bigger Picture is the definitive narrative of Malcolm Turnbull’s prime ministership. Turnbull’s life has been filled with colourful characters and controversies, success and failure.
Sponsored content / Politics
A rare moment of prime ministerial calm is shattered by Barnaby…
Read an extract from Malcolm Turnbull's new book, A Bigger Picture.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.