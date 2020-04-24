Coronavirus / Health
Virus Watch: Ramadan goes online and America deports the sick
Donald Trump has probed more bizarre treatments amid the US' COVID-19 disaster, while millions of Muslims prepare to celebrate Ramadan from home.
Donald Trump has probed more bizarre treatments amid the US' COVID-19 disaster, while millions of Muslims prepare to celebrate Ramadan from home.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.