If you are the senior doctor on the Ruby Princess and you are asked why you didn't give health authorities a complete list of passengers with possible COVID-19 symptoms until the day after they left the ship, do you answer:
The Ruby Princess inquiry is raising key questions about the independence of cruise ship doctors — is their duty to their patients, or to their employer?
If you are the senior doctor on the Ruby Princess and you are asked why you didn't give health authorities a complete list of passengers with possible COVID-19 symptoms until the day after they left the ship, do you answer:
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.