Doctor Knew-Much, Did-Little reveals fatal flaws in Ruby Princess’ deathly arrival

The Ruby Princess inquiry is raising key questions about the independence of cruise ship doctors — is their duty to their patients, or to their employer?

The Ruby Princess cruise ship off the coast of Sydney (Image: AAP/Joel Carrett) If you are the senior doctor on the Ruby Princess and you are asked why you didn't give health authorities a complete list of passengers with possible COVID-19 symptoms until the day after they left the ship, do you answer: