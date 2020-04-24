In every neighbourhood across Australia, doctors, nurses, teachers, carers and childcare workers are still turning up to work, in a tireless battle against a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic.
Coronavirus / Industrial Relations
When this is over, will we recognise the role women played?
Doctors, nurses, teachers, carers and childcare workers are on the front lines in the fight against coronavirus. And the vast majority of them are women.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.