Never, in most of our lifetimes, has trust in our institutions been thrown into such sharp relief as in this time of COVID-19. By a hair’s breadth, Australia’s decision-making has hopefully saved it from the type of calamity engulfing the US and the United Kingdom.
Coronavirus / Politics
The right to speak and leak has never been so important
Leakers and whistleblowers are essential to ensuring a fast and effective response to COVID-19. We need to make sure they're protected, now and in the future.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.