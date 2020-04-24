A photo of Chinese doctor and whistleblower Li Wenliang, who died from COVID-19 in February after alerting the public about the dangers of the disease (Image: AP/Kin Cheung)

Never, in most of our lifetimes, has trust in our institutions been thrown into such sharp relief as in this time of COVID-19. By a hair’s breadth, Australia’s decision-making has hopefully saved it from the type of calamity engulfing the US and the United Kingdom.