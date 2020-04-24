The keep cup has fallen. Once-fashionable reusable shopping bags are now something of a faux pas. And on the streets, disposable takeaway containers spill out of overflowing yellow bins.
Coronavirus / Environment
The bags are back: health concerns and cheap oil sees plastic make a comeback
The lower price of crude, as well as fear about the coronavirus, is helping fuel a resurgence of single-use plastics. But it doesn't have to be permanent.
