The bags are back: health concerns and cheap oil sees plastic make a comeback ﻿

The lower price of crude, as well as fear about the coronavirus, is helping fuel a resurgence of single-use plastics. But it doesn't have to be permanent.

(Image: AAP/Morgan Sette) The keep cup has fallen. Once-fashionable reusable shopping bags are now something of a faux pas. And on the streets, disposable takeaway containers spill out of overflowing yellow bins.