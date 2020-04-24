With yet another effort to cut company tax rates for large companies on the Coalition's agenda and being pushed by big business and its media cheerleaders, what is clear now -- much more so than during previous efforts -- is the extent to which it will represent another attempt to transfer wealth from younger people and lower-income Australians to wealthy seniors.
Company tax cuts: another front in the ongoing war on young Australians
Evidence from Trump's company tax cuts in the US shows that wealthy retirees will be the winners, and younger and low-income Australians the losers, if Australian companies are given a windfall.
