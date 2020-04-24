Evidence from Trump's company tax cuts in the US shows that wealthy retirees will be the winners, and younger and low-income Australians the losers, if Australian companies are given a windfall.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

With yet another effort to cut company tax rates for large companies on the Coalition's agenda and being pushed by big business and its media cheerleaders, what is clear now -- much more so than during previous efforts -- is the extent to which it will represent another attempt to transfer wealth from younger people and lower-income Australians to wealthy seniors.