federal budget 2019 josh frydenberg
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

With yet another effort to cut company tax rates for large companies on the Coalition's agenda and being pushed by big business and its media cheerleaders, what is clear now -- much more so than during previous efforts -- is the extent to which it will represent another attempt to transfer wealth from younger people and lower-income Australians to wealthy seniors.