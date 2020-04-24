Coronavirus Coronavirus World

China races to control a ‘second Wuhan’ as a new COVID-19 wave surges

China is attempting to contain a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 in the country's north. World governments should be paying attention to what they missed.

(Image: AP/Andy Wong) A serious COVID-19 outbreak in China's north-east has seen new infections suddenly soar close to the 1000 mark, jolting the country’s government into action.