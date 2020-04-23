Coronavirus Coronavirus Media

Why Netflix has double immunity to the ravages of COVID-19

With surging subscribers and no declining ad revenue to worry about, Netflix is thriving amid the pandemic — and it's not the only one.

After adding a record 15 million-plus subscribers around the world, boosting revenue 26% and doubling earnings in the three months to March, the US streaming video giant Netflix has confirmed that it is the stock for the COVID-19 social distancing era — along with Amazon, which reports next week.