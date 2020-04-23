While Australia is only starting to look the other side of the coronavirus outbreak, reviews and inquiries have already begun into various organisations' handling of the crisis.
Coronavirus / Politics
Virus Watch: inquiries, inquiries everywhere
From the Australian government to the World Health Organisation, authorities are beginning to scrutinise responses to the COVID-19 crisis.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.