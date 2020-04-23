Virgin Airlines may survive. Voluntary administration allows administrators to restructure. If they settle Virgin’s massive debts with lenders at a heavy discount, the airline becomes more attractive to buyers.
Coronavirus / Business
The case for a Virgin buyer — and against government airline ownership
A Qantas monopoly would be bad news for Australian travellers.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.