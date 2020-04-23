As the Morrison government continues to battle with states over whether schools should open, and if so whether Australians should let their children attend, a disparity has arisen which threatens Catholic and independent schools and their students.
Coronavirus / Education
Independent schools hit hard by unintended outcome of coronavirus rescue
Many schools are stuck in a gap that makes them ineligible for the government's rescue package as the pandemic bites.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.