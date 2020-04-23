The merry-go-round that is Sky News’ interviews with Prime Minister Scott Morrison this year continued last night on Paul Murray Live. A fabulous audience of just 90,000 watched -- unchanged from a week ago when the program was sans-PM, and down from 101,000 on Tuesday night. Not an extra viewer was added!
