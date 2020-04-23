Earlier this week, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Communications Minister Paul Fletcher got up and struck a blow for foreign multinational News Corp in its ongoing war with the tech giants that have used innovation and the internet to wreck the Murdochs' media business model.
Treasurer recycles News Corp’s Google attack. Will it help him? Just ask Malcolm
News Corp falsely claims tech giants like Google steal content from it. And now Josh Frydenberg has endorsed its lies.
