Andrew Pinder is managing director at Ern Jensen Funerals and national president of the Australian Funeral Directors Association. The following is an edited transcript of his interview with Crikey’s Charlie Lewis.
Coronavirus / Health
‘People break down in front of you because it’s so tough’
It's one thing to lose the person closest to you, and another to not spend time with them beforehand, writes funeral director Andrew Pinder.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.