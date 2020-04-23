Coronavirus Coronavirus Business

Don’t blame the virus. The real reason Virgin collapsed is all too human

What makes Virgin’s collapse unusual is that it wasn't so much caused by a virus or economic disaster, but by the vaulting ambition of its former chief executive.

Virgin Australia Group CEO managing director John Borghetti (Image: AAP/Dean Lewins) The inevitable collapse of Virgin in most part isn’t especially noteworthy. Airlines collapse all the time.