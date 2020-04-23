As Europe, Australia and Asia prepare for life on the other side of the coronavirus curve, Africa likely hasn’t hit peak COVID-19 infections. With limited testing, food insecurity and unenforceable social distancing measures, Crikey takes a look at some of the scenes in Africa.
Poor people will prefer the lottery of infection over the certainty of starvation.Africa has so far been spared the worst of the coronavirus. That could soon change, Vox
‘Social distancing’ is next to impossible when a settlement can have just 380 toilets for 20,000 people.Coronavirus an ‘existential threat’ to Africa and her crowded slums, The Conversation
The coronavirus has sometimes been called an equalizer because it has sickened both rich and poor, but when it comes to food, the commonality ends.‘Instead of coronavirus, the hunger will kill us.’ A global food crisis looms, The New York Times
Across the continent rumours have been rife that the virus does not affect black people. This was fuelled partly by the fact that a Cameroonian student in China, who was among the first people to contract the disease, responded well to treatment.Debunking 9 popular myths doing the rounds in Africa about the coronavirus, The Conversation
We feel like sacrificial lambs for no reason. The plan was to keep the people safe by sacrificing us.Africans in China: We face coronavirus discrimination, BBC
