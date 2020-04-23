Wondering if you're eligible for JobSeeker payment during the coronavirus outbreak? We outline the key criteria necessary to claim, as well as the steps you should be taking if your hours have been reduced or you have lost your job.

Image: Getty/Oriba

The JobSeeker payment does exactly what it says on the tin: it offers payment to those who are seeking work. It is also for those who are sick or injured and need to take some time out from work.

Are you eligible for the JobSeeker payments during the coronavirus outbreak?

You are eligible for the JobSeeker payment if:

Your hours have been reduced

Your contract has been terminated.

You are also eligible for the payment if you fall under these categories:

Casual employees who meet the income test

Contract employees who meet the income test

Sole traders who meet the income test

Self-employed persons who meet the income test.

To be eligible to receive the payment you need to be between the age of 22 and pension age, meet residence rules and pass the income test.

Those who are seeking payment will need to prove that they are looking for work or that they are sick and/or injured.

If you are in part-time or casual employment and you are unsure whether you should be receiving the JobKeeper payment or JobSeeker payment, you should first check with your employer to see if you are eligible for the JobKeeper payment.

If you are in part-time or casual employment, but you are not eligible for the JobKeeper payment, you can apply for the JobSeeker payment, but how much you get paid may be affected by your income. If you make over $104 per fortnight, your payment may be reduced.

Centrelink offers a tool to check your eligibility for the payment.

How much is the JobSeeker payment?

The below grid shows your maximum fortnightly JobSeeker payment.

Source: Australian Government | Services Australia

If your income reaches a certain limit, your payment will reduce to zero. This is important to bear in mind.

Source: Australian Government | Services Australia