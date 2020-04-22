While big business ramps up its lobbying to push a new round of neoliberal economic policies after the pandemic, the question of where exactly economic growth will come from once the virus recedes remains more unclear than ever.
Coronavirus / Economy
After the virus, what will drive our economy and jobs?
In a world with lower growth and less immigration, Australia's traditional sources of growth won't be able to stimulate jobs growth. What will take their place?
