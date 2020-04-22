Debt-laden Virgin Australia is in voluntary administration and searching for investors. There are reportedly 10 potential suitors. But there is also the coronavirus. What does the future for Australian aviation look like? Here are some key questions:
Coronavirus / Business
Virgin’s blues: who or what will keep the air fair?
The collapse of Virgin Australia is sending the airline industry into turbulence. How do we keep it fair?
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.