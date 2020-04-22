If you want to have a bet on football right now your choice is meagre. There are only three competitions, among them the 16-team Belarus Premier League (the others are Tajikistan and Nicaragua).
If the NRL gets its way, it will be one of only four body-contact sports leagues in the world that punters can bet on.
If you want to have a bet on football right now your choice is meagre. There are only three competitions, among them the 16-team Belarus Premier League (the others are Tajikistan and Nicaragua).
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.