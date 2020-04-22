Coronavirus Coronavirus Economy

One thing is for certain — we will soon be living in the age of uncertainty

While the Reserve Bank has some thoughts on contraction and recovery, what's clear is that, from here on in, nothing is certain for the economy.

Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe (Image: AAP/Dan Himbrechts) While media outlets like the Financial Review used Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe's economic update yesterday to justify their calls for full-blown neoliberalism, the real message of the governor's speech -- delivered online, as everything now is -- was about the disturbing lack of certainty about what we're doing now and its likely impacts.