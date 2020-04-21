If you use inducements or threats to manipulate a political process or public debate then we will unleash the full force of powerful new laws and defend our values and democratic institutions ... foreign actors who would do us harm are now on notice: we will not tolerate covert, coercive or corrupting behaviour in our country.
Malcolm Turnbull, December 7 2017
Turnbull speaks truth to power in Australia from the safety of the back seats
It's not just about the Murdochs: Malcolm Turnbull is perfectly placed to expose how power really works in Australia, but prefers a selective account of his time in politics.
