It was an interview much like his prime ministership: eagerly anticipated, promising greatness, instantly polarising, but one that ultimately left us wiping away an unsatisfying taste.
‘Rational’ Malcolm gets let off lightly — unlike the subjects of his book
Such a compelling figure as Turnbull needed a more confrontational interview than the one he got from Leigh Sales on 7:30 on Monday night.
