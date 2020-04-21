Nine won with Lego Masters -- 1.43 million -- though it was down 240,000 viewers from Sunday’s return (and will go on fading, being a one dimensional show held together by the personality of Hamish Blake). Lawyer X biopic Informer 3838 averaged 915,000 on Nine, while the ABC ended second nationally in the main channels, just in front of a weak Seven (whose news had 2.02 million from 6pm, in front of Nine’s news with 1.54 million).
Malcolm Turnbull comes second again (in the ratings)
The ABC's interview with Malcolm Turnbull came close to dominating the night, if it wasn't for that pesky Lego Masters.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.