The ABC's interview with Malcolm Turnbull came close to dominating the night, if it wasn't for that pesky Lego Masters.

(Image: ABC TV)

Nine won with Lego Masters -- 1.43 million -- though it was down 240,000 viewers from Sunday’s return (and will go on fading, being a one dimensional show held together by the personality of Hamish Blake). Lawyer X biopic Informer 3838 averaged 915,000 on Nine, while the ABC ended second nationally in the main channels, just in front of a weak Seven (whose news had 2.02 million from 6pm, in front of Nine’s news with 1.54 million).