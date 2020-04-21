Coronavirus Coronavirus Media

Foxtel’s slow death proves pay TV was only ever a transitional technology

Foxtel's decline is being accelerated by the pandemic, but it's been on its way out for years...

Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany. (Image: AAP/Tracey Nearmy) Pay television came late to Australia. It never had deep penetration, and now it’s all but vanishing in the face of changing watching habits accelerated by the COVID-19 crisis.

About the Author Christopher Warren Christopher Warren is an Australian journalist and writer. He was federal secretary of the Media, Entertainment & Arts Alliance until April 2015, and is immediate past president of the International Federation of Journalists.