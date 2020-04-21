Australia’s commercial television networks are in trouble. Not simply because of the coronavirus, but because they failed to develop effective strategies to counter the arrival of Netflix and other "streaming" platforms -- something anticipated long before it happened.
Dumping local content right now would be a massive self-inflicted wound for TV
The TV networks were already struggling before the coronavirus hit, and unless they start thinking strategically, they'll continue on a collision course towards irrelevance.
