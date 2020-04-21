Last December, the Morrison government named Dr David Gruen as the Australian Statistician. It is turning out to be one of the better and most farsighted appointments this government and its predecessors have made.
Gruen’s transfer turns out to be timely move in world living on daily data
Meet the man behind the data that could shape how the government responds to the current economic crisis.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.