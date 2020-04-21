Enough is enough: the saga of the Biloela Four must end

There is no conscience in our treatment of these people. It is passionless, gruesome officiousness, grinding them to dust in the name of the rule of a law that is bad.

Asylum seekers Priya and Nades and their Australian-born daughters, Kopika and Tharunicaa (Image: Rebekah Holt) The Biloela Four have another reprieve, courtesy of a judgment by Federal Court Justice Moshinsky last Friday. Their Christmas Island exile will continue for a while more, as the next chapter in their fight to remain in Australia unfolds. It’s a timely moment to reflect on their journey through Australia’s bureaucracy, courts and consciousness so far.