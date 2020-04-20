Find out the latest number of COVID-19 cases per state and area, as well as the number of people tested and the number of deaths across Australia.

Image: Pexels/Catarina Sousa

This article will be amended with the latest number of COVID-19 cases per state and area on a daily basis, to keep you informed on the most recent coronavirus updates as they happen.

This is a breakdown of the number of COVID-19 cases as per the most recent updates, the number of people who have been tested per state and area, and the number of deaths recorded by state and area across Australia.

There are currently 6,468 reported COVID19 cases across Australia and more than 380,000 COVID19 tests have been carried out.

Here is a breakdown of the number of COVID19 cases:

Australian Capital Territory

Total confirmed cases: 104

Total number of people tested to date: 7,154

Total deaths: 2

Sources: Health.gov, ACT Government ABC

New South Wales

Total confirmed cases: 2,963

Total number of people tested to date: 168,626

Total deaths: 30

Source: NSW Government

Northern Territory

Total confirmed cases: 27

Total number of people tested to date: 3,606

Total deaths: 0

Source: Health.gov, ABC, Northern Territory Government

Victoria

Total confirmed cases: 1,328

The total number of people tested to date: 82,000+

Total deaths: 15

Source: Health.gov, DHHS, DHHS

Queensland

Total confirmed cases: 1,019

The total number of people tested to date: Information is not available

Total deaths: 6

Source: Health.gov, N/A, Queensland Health Department

Tasmania

Total confirmed cases: 197

The total number of people tested to date: Information is not available

Total deaths: 8

Sources Health.gov, N/A, ABC

Western Australia

Total confirmed cases: 545

The total number of people tested to date: 28,924

Total deaths: 7

Sources: Health.gov, Health.wa.gov.au, The Guardian

South Australia

Total confirmed cases: 435

The total number of people tested to date: 38,000

Total deaths: 4

Sources: Health.gov, Crikey, ABC