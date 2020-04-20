Why are Australian media publishers so intent on going after Google and Facebook? Same reason robbers target banks: that’s where the money is. That’s why they’ve leant on the Federal Government to impose a mandatory code of conduct on the big digital platforms, including paying for news content.
Hang on a snippet. News media calls win over tech giants too soon
Australian news publishers are excited about a mandatory code of conduct for Google and Facebook, but they should prepare for a fight.
