Nine’s night as Lego Masters returned to send us off into the land of well-spaced-out nod -- 1.67 million people watched nationally. Seven was weak even though House Rules managed 1.03 million viewers. It ran fourth behind Nine, Ten and the ABC from 7pm to 9.30pm.
Lego Masters returns to win the night for Nine
The return of Lego Masters wins the night for Nine, as Insiders has another strong morning in the TV ratings.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.