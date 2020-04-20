"Never waste a good crisis". It's one of those quotes variously attributed to Winston Churchill and Machiavelli. But, whatever its provenance, governments around Australia seems to be taking it to heart.
Taking out the trash: what’s been hidden under the cover of COVID-19?
Crikey takes a look at the bills and changes governments have been sneaking through while we're all distracted by the coronavirus pandemic.
