Business Council of Australia Chief Executive Jennifer Westacott (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

A battle to shape the nature of the economic settlement that will follow the virus crisis is now underway. There's a powerful push from business interests and their political and media agents to use the crisis to renew a push for company tax cuts, a return to WorkChoices and deregulation, despite many commentators suggesting a new era of government intervention will inevitably unfold in the wake of COVID-19.