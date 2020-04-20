A battle to shape the nature of the economic settlement that will follow the virus crisis is now underway. There's a powerful push from business interests and their political and media agents to use the crisis to renew a push for company tax cuts, a return to WorkChoices and deregulation, despite many commentators suggesting a new era of government intervention will inevitably unfold in the wake of COVID-19.
Corporations are working to mould the post-pandemic economy in their interests
If progressives really want to see meaningful change in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, they need to recognise the powerful forces that will resist it.
