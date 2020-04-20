It's not exactly the "Team Australia" moment Scott Morrison has been calling for: his adviser, Nick Louw, has admitted to distributing a pirated copy of Malcolm Turnbull's unpublished book, A Bigger Picture, over the weekend.
The publishers of Malcolm Turnbull's new book are calling on police to investigate who was responsible for it leaking early.
