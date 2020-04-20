In the face of coronavirus, Australia has a great economic weakness. We depend on population growth to drive our economy ever onward, and our population growth is about to be greatly diminished in the COVID-19 era.
The Australian economic miracle is over: why cutting population will hit hard
Australia has relied on a migrant population to propel the economy, but it's going to be hard to get it growing again.
