The Australian economic miracle is over: why cutting population will hit hard

Australia has relied on a migrant population to propel the economy, but it's going to be hard to get it growing again.

NAB Chairman and former Head of Treasury Dr Ken Henry (Image: AAP/Erik Anderson) In the face of coronavirus, Australia has a great economic weakness. We depend on population growth to drive our economy ever onward, and our population growth is about to be greatly diminished in the COVID-19 era.