Founded in 1948, the UN health agency has been dragged into a geopolitical storm over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The US has pulled funding from the World Health Organisation, sparking a geopolitical storm. But is the criticism warranted?
Founded in 1948, the UN health agency has been dragged into a geopolitical storm over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.