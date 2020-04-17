Like many people around the world, Australians are starting to realise that working from home is not exactly what it’s cracked up to be.
Working from home has become the new normal. What are the implications for workers?
As Australians adjust to working from home during the pandemic lockdown, experts say the increase in remote working is likely here to stay.
