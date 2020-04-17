If you think Australia's media coverage of the virus has been bad, be grateful you're not in the US. Plus, COVID-19 responses shape electoral fortunes in South Korea, and is the curve flattening as much as we hope?
Coronavirus / World
Virus Watch: protesters rally against stay-at-home orders
In the US, protesters are demanding lockdown restrictions be eased, while the South Korean president has had a landslide election victory.
