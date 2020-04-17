Find out the latest number of COVID-19 cases per state and area, as well as the number of people tested and the number of deaths across Australia.

Image: Pexels/Catarina Sousa

This article will be amended with the latest number of COVID-19 cases per state and area on a daily basis, to keep you informed on the most recent coronavirus updates as they happen.

There are currently 6,468 reported COVID-19 cases across Australia and more than 380,000 tests for coronavirus have been carried out.

This is a breakdown of the number of COVID-19 cases as per the most recent updates, the number of people who have been tested per state and area, and the number of deaths recorded by state and area across Australia.

Australian Capital Territory

Total confirmed cases: 103

Total number of people tested to date: 6,698

Total deaths: 2

Sources: Health.gov, ACT Government ABC

New South Wales

Total confirmed cases: 2,897

Total number of people tested to date: 150,314

Total deaths: 26

Source: NSW Government

Northern Territory

Total confirmed cases: 28

Total number of people tested to date: 2,131

Total deaths: 0

Source: Health.gov, ABC, Northern Territory Government

Victoria

Total confirmed cases: 1,301

The total number of people tested to date: 73,000+

Total deaths: 14

Source: Health.gov, DHHS, DHHS

Queensland

Total confirmed cases: 1,001

The total number of people tested to date: Information is not available

Total deaths: 5

Source: Health.gov, N/A, Queensland Health Department

Tasmania

Total confirmed cases: 170

The total number of people tested to date: Information is not available

Total deaths: 6

Sources Health.gov, N/A, ABC

Western Australia

Total confirmed cases: 531

The total number of people tested to date: 25,088

Total deaths: 6

Sources: Health.gov, Health.gov.au, The Guardian

South Australia

Total confirmed cases: 434

The total number of people tested to date: 38,000

Total deaths: 4

Sources: Health.gov, Crikey, ABC