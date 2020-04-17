Much of politics and public debate of the pandemic response has centred on communication and its effectiveness. That’s understandable, given the public need for accurate information at a time of life-and-death crisis.
Morrison’s big communication challenge: making a virtue of the virus status quo
Scott Morrison has had to switch from communicating a message of radical change to one of status quo. Now greater challenges await him and other politicians as the next stage of pandemic crisis looms.
