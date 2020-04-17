Coronavirus Coronavirus Politics

Morrison’s big communication challenge: making a virtue of the virus status quo

Scott Morrison has had to switch from communicating a message of radical change to one of status quo. Now greater challenges await him and other politicians as the next stage of pandemic crisis looms.

Much of politics and public debate of the pandemic response has centred on communication and its effectiveness. That’s understandable, given the public need for accurate information at a time of life-and-death crisis.